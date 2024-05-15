CM Naveen Patnaik will sign power subsidy bill right after taking oath, says VK Pandian

CUTTACK: The first task Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will accomplish after taking oath for the sixth consecutive term on June 9, will be to sign the file for providing free power to people using up to 100 units, said BJD leader VK Pandian here on Tuesday.

On a whirlwind tour to Assembly seats under Cuttack parliamentary constituency, Pandian slammed the BJP and said the party which has assured to charge Rs 50,000 for providing solar energy is showing ‘lanthan’ (lantern) to people of Odisha. “They were shocked to learn of BJD’s electricity subsidy scheme,” he said.

BJD’s chief election strategist said leaders of Opposition parties, especially BJP, come to Odisha only during elections and make false promises to woo voters. “They will stop various popular welfare schemes like KALIA, Mission Shakti, BSKY and LAccMI launched by Naveen Babu if they are voted to power,” said Pandian while urging BJD workers to toil harder to ensure victory of the party’s candidates.

Addressing a meeting at Tigiria, Pandian said around 43,000 farmers are getting the benefits of KALIA yojana in Athagarh and Tigiria. Pandian said one of the largest textile companies in the world will be set up at the textile park in Choudwar. It will provide jobs to many unemployed youth, he said while addressing a public meeting at Potapokhari in Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly segment.

The 5T chairman also participated in a roadshow in Cuttack city and addressed people at six locations - Manisahu Chhak, Buxi Bazaar, Gauri Shankar Park, Chandini Chowk, Kanika Chhak and Baula Chhak. He highlighted the development projects undertaken by the state government like transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Taladanda canal renovation and road expansion, construction of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal, urban haat, etc.

Along with the respective Assembly candidates, Cuttack MP candidate Santrupt Misra was present in the meetings at Khandapada, Athagarh, Banki, Badamba, Cuttack Sadar, Choudwar-Cuttack and Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segments.