EC warns candidates, parties over collection of voters’ data

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has raised objection to collection of voters’ personal data, including their Aadhaar numbers, by some candidates, stating it is antithetical to free and fair elections.

While directing political parties and the candidates to refrain from collecting such data, chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal has urged voters not to share their Aadhaar details and mobile numbers with any political party or candidate. Sources said, the CEO’s move was caused by concerns that such activities could destabilise the election environment and influence voters, directly or indirectly, in favour of a particular candidate in their constituencies.

The CEO’s office stated, “It has come to the notice that many contesting candidates and political parties are collecting photocopies of voters’ personal mobile numbers, which undermines the integrity of the electoral process. Transactions could easily be carried out using voters’ contact number and Aadhaar card, while collecting personal information could also create a sense of fear among the voters, influencing the election process.”

Hence, the parties have been instructed to refrain from such practices and voters are urged not to share such details. The CEO office is closely monitoring the situation to detect any instances of money transfer after the collection of personal information from voters by any party or candidate, sources said.

Earlier, in the first week of May, the CEO had directed political parties in the state to desist from enrolling or registering voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes under the guise of surveys. This directive was issued after some political parties and candidates were found engaging in such activities, “which blur the lines between legitimate surveys and amount to corrupt practice under election law.”