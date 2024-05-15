Lowest jumbo deaths in 5 years, yet poaching remains a concern in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has been able to rein in elephant deaths in the state even as electrocution and accidents continue to remain a major challenge underlining the need for more measures to curb poaching and reduce the adverse impact of linear infrastructure on the gentle giants.

Sources in the wildlife wing of Forest department revealed after recording a staggering 92 jumbo deaths in 2022-23, the state has finally managed to bring down the tally to 65 in 2023-24. This, in fact, is the lowest annual mortality figure for the pachyderms in the state in the last five years as the number of elephant deaths in Odisha was 82 in 2019-20, 77 in 2020-21 and 86 in 2021-22.

While the reduced mortality figure of the previous year is encouraging, the segregated numbers underline that the state still has a task at hand to prevent jumbo deaths occurring due to electrocution and accidents. Poaching as well as linear infrastructure are the two areas where more concentrated efforts are needed to bring down the elephant mortality graph in the state further.

A total of 15 jumbo deaths recorded in the state in 2023-24 were due to electrocution of which 13 were related to deliberate electrocution and another two due to accidental electrocution. Similarly, a total of 16 elephant deaths were caused by accidents last year. This includes five deaths in train collision, one in road accident and 10 for other reasons including lightning, heatstroke, infighting and fall from hill along with muddy tank and nullah.