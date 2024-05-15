Odisha government asks DEOs to ensure RTE quota fulfilment

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has asked all private English medium schools not to deny admission to students from poor socio-economic backgrounds who have been selected under the provisions of Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Close to 1,500 students have been selected for admission to private English medium schools in their neighbourhood in the third phase of admissions under the Right to Education Act. Admissions began on Tuesday and would continue till month end. Around 2,302 students had applied for admissions from across the state through the RTE Paradarshi portal of the School and Mass Education department. Of them, 1,598 have been allotted seats under the 25 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota and they were selected following a lottery at the Directorate of Elementary Education.

In a directive, the directorate authorities have asked all block and district education officers to ensure private schools, where the EWS students would be admitted, do not deny them admission on any grounds or collect admission or any other fees from them.