Odisha records over 75 per cent voting in 1st phase LS polls

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded over 75 per cent polling in the first phase polls on Monday for four Lok Sabha seats.

The state was second only to West Bengal where over 80 per cent voters exercised their franchise. However, the approximate voter turnout in the 28 Assembly seats was slightly lower at 74.65 per cent.

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, the polling percentage for the first phase was 75.17 for Odisha. Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest 82.16 per cent of polling which was the highest in the first phase polls.

While Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat recorded 77.9 per cent polling, it was closely followed by Koraput where 76.98 per cent voters exercised their franchise. However, comparatively low polling was recorded in Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency where only 63.9 per cent voters exercised their franchise.

Among the Assembly seats, Nabarangpur witnessed the highest polling of 85.63 per cent followed by 85.25 per cent in Dabugam. Polling in Berhampur Assembly seat continued to be lowest at 54.14 per cent.

Other constituencies where polling crossed 80 per cent are Jharigam (84.23 per cent), Kotpad (83.92 per cent), Umerkote (83.05 per cent), Pottangi (82.4 per cent), Lakshmipur (81.71 per cent) and Junagarh (80.24 per cent). Polling in five Assembly seats in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency crossed 80 per cent this time.

In 2019, Dabugam had recorded 83 per cent polling. Polling in Nabarangpur and Kotpad Assembly segments had also crossed 80 per cent. However, Berhampur Assembly constituency had recorded low polling of 56.3 per cent in 2019.