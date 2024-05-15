Odisha: Show cause to DEO for staffing lapse

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde issued a show cause notice to district education officer, Purna Chandra Sethi, regarding the failure to engage teachers from 22 government-run schools in the district for election duty.

The notice was issued on Monday after it was found that the DEO had cancelled the duty of employees in connection with the simultaneous general election of 2024. This decision came at a time when the district administration required additional manpower for the smooth management of the electoral process.

Basing on the updated report of the administration uploaded on their website citing cancellation of manpower from 22 schools, the district collector took action.

The show cause notice mentioned the importance of providing manpower for national tasks such as simultaneous general elections to the Parliament and assemblies. Furthermore, the notice emphasised that withholding essential information or providing false certificates constitutes a serious misconduct under Government Servant Conduct rules.

The DEO was directed to respond within a day from the receipt of the notice, failing which further action would be taken against him as per the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951.