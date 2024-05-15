PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik fighting fake boxing bout: Jairam Ramesh

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting the fight in Odisha is between Congress and BJD-BJP combine, general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are fighting a fake boxing bout.

Both BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin, Ramesh said while asking the chief minister five questions including whether BJD will support BJP after the polls, whether the regional party had supported all anti-farmer and anti-tribal bills brought by the BJP in Parliament and whether the BJD will support Hissedari Nyay of Congress that comprises social, economical and caste census.

Referring to the regional party’s love of tribals, the Congress general secretary asked whether BJD supports removal of 50 per cent cap reservations for SC, ST and OBC through a constitutional amendment and a special budget for SC and ST equal to the share of population.

Stating both BJD and BJP are anti-farmer and anti-tribal, Ramesh said during the last 10 years BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have bailed out the Modi government on every contentious bill including the no-confidence motion. He said a BJP Rajya Sabha MP has also been elected on BJD votes. He said in return, the BJP has spared BJD the bullying and intimidation. There has been no ED and CBI raids in Odisha.