PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik fighting fake boxing bout: Jairam Ramesh

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting the fight in Odisha is between Congress and BJD-BJP combine, general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Jairam Ramesh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are fighting a fake boxing bout.
Both BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin, Ramesh said while asking the chief minister five questions including whether BJD will support BJP after the polls, whether the regional party had supported all anti-farmer and anti-tribal bills brought by the BJP in Parliament and whether the BJD will support Hissedari Nyay of Congress that comprises social, economical and caste census.
Referring to the regional party’s love of tribals, the Congress general secretary asked whether BJD supports removal of 50 per cent cap reservations for SC, ST and OBC through a constitutional amendment and a special budget for SC and ST equal to the share of population.
Stating both BJD and BJP are anti-farmer and anti-tribal, Ramesh said during the last 10 years BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have bailed out the Modi government on every contentious bill including the no-confidence motion. He said a BJP Rajya Sabha MP has also been elected on BJD votes. He said in return, the BJP has spared BJD the bullying and intimidation. There has been no ED and CBI raids in Odisha.
The Congress leader claimed BJP is witnessing a downward trend during the four phase elections to 379 seats. The INDIA bloc will win a majority of seats and form the next government. On the ongoing Lok Sabha polls he said, “South mein saaf, North, West and East mein half.”
Stating Congress’ five Nyay and 25 guarantees will continue to be the centre of the party’s campaign, Ramesh said the five Nyays are Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kissan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay. Coming down on the prime minister, Ramesh said he is no longer making announcements these days. He is talking about Hindu-Muslim sentiments and ‘mangalsutra’.
The Congress leader alleged the prime minister’s campaign is getting desperate than ever. He resorted to naked fear mongering and polarisation in the aftermath of phase I of voting. After phase II, his lies took a bit of an unhinged turn, with laughable allegations of a conspiracy to snatch buffaloes.
Since phase III of voting, he has fully lost control of the narrative as is evident by his stunning allegations that his two best friends, ‘Adani and Ambani’ have tempos full of black money. It is no longer an undercurrent. A wave is brewing in favour of the INDIA coalition, he added.