Relief for 59 drug stores after Orissa HC status quo

CUTTACK: In a temporary relief to 59 owners of on-campus medicine stores in public health institutions, the Orissa High Court has ordered the state government to maintain status quo in the matter pertaining to vacating of the shops.

The shop owners had filed writ appeals against the Single Judge’s April 19 order which had refused to interfere with the state government’s move to stop the campus medicine stores from operating in government health institutions.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman issued the status quo orders on pleas of 26 medicine shop owners on Tuesday after issuing the same interim orders on petitions of 33 medicine shop owners that was passed on May 9. The bench has posted the matter to July 3, the 59 writ appeals for further consideration of the dispute, which centres around the decision not to extend the licences or issue new licences for 24-hour on-campus medicine stores in lieu of implementation of Niramaya Scheme in the health institutions.

The state Health and Family Welfare department notified the decision on February 27, 2015. Licence holders of on-campus medicine stores filed petitions challenging the notification in the same year. Of the 146 licence holders, 87 continued to operate deriving benefit from interim stay orders by the high court till the Single Judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi vacated them on April 19.

While refusing to interfere against the government notification, Justice Panigrahi hailed the free medical care policy (Niramaya Scheme) by the state as “a monumental step forward in prioritising public health and welfare. By providing essential healthcare services and medications at no cost to citizens, this policy demonstrates a commitment to ensuring access to healthcare for all, regardless of socio-economic status.”

“In the current scenario, although the involved parties are at a disadvantage, their plight is outweighed by the broader objective of welfarism. While the petitioners may face challenges, their situation does not pose a threat to their constitutional rights,” Justice Panigrahi had observed.