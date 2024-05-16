BJD has a task at hand to reclaim prestigious Puri Assembly seat

PURI: After losing the prestigious Puri Assembly segment in 2019 to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Biju Janata Dal is determined to reclaim it this year. It is making all out efforts to keep dissent at bay and garner as much support to win the seat back.

In 2019, BJD heavyweight and former minister Maheswar Mohanty narrowly lost to BJP’s Jayant Sarangi. However, after Mohanty’s passing, the BJD has nominated his son, Sunil Mohanty for the seat this year. To ensure victory of Mohanty junior and curb dissent, the BJD nominated Subhasis Khuntia, the main detractor of Maheswar Mohanty, to Rajya Sabha while Dibakar Patra was posted as the district party president.

This apart, on Monday, the ruling party elevated Daita servitor Ramakrishna Dasmahapatra by appointing him as one of the state general secretaries, Arun Kumar Mishra and Pritam Jagdeb as vice presidents of BJD state youth wing. Besides, a nine-member body of senior leaders including two former civic body chairpersons has been formed to look after the electioneering.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray this election. Sujit Mahapatra, whose Congress ticket was revoked, is now running as an Independent candidate. However, the fight has finally turned triangular among BJD, BJP with the entry of Umaballav Rath of Congress.