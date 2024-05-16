BJD has a task at hand to reclaim prestigious Puri Assembly seat

PURI: After losing the prestigious Puri Assembly segment in 2019 to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Biju Janata Dal is determined to reclaim it this year. It is making all out efforts to keep dissent at bay and garner as much support to win the seat back.
In 2019, BJD heavyweight and former minister Maheswar Mohanty narrowly lost to BJP’s Jayant Sarangi. However, after Mohanty’s passing, the BJD has nominated his son, Sunil Mohanty for the seat this year. To ensure victory of Mohanty junior and curb dissent, the BJD nominated Subhasis Khuntia, the main detractor of Maheswar Mohanty, to Rajya Sabha while Dibakar Patra was posted as the district party president.
This apart, on Monday, the ruling party elevated Daita servitor Ramakrishna Dasmahapatra by appointing him as one of the state general secretaries, Arun Kumar Mishra and Pritam Jagdeb as vice presidents of BJD state youth wing. Besides, a nine-member body of senior leaders including two former civic body chairpersons has been formed to look after the electioneering.
Fourteen candidates are in the fray this election. Sujit Mahapatra, whose Congress ticket was revoked, is now running as an Independent candidate. However, the fight has finally turned triangular among BJD, BJP with the entry of Umaballav Rath of Congress.
Puri seat was historically the Janata Party’s bastion before it went to Janata Dal, and later to the BJD till BJP’s Sarangi won it last time. Sarangi won the previous election by securing 76,747 votes against Mohanty’s 72,739.
Sarangi whose base voters are servitors of Srimandir is in a tight spot as Harekrushna Simhari, an influential servitor, has jumped into the fray as an Independent. Before joining BJP in 2019 just before the elections, Sarangi was in BJD and served as chairman of Puri civic body. A protégé of Maheswar Mohanty, Sarangi during his five-year tenure as MLA claims he was instrumental in almost all the development works of Puri.
Known for his organisational skills and polite demeanour, Congress nominee Rath is expected to make inroads into both BJD and BJP vote banks. He had a significant victory in his fight against the Vedanta University project. He has supporters primarily in the area where the university project was being planned but in other parts of Puri Sadar constituency, he may find little help. His late nomination could also be a problem.
The upcoming elections are crucial for all parties involved. The BJD is striving to regain the seat from the BJP, while the BJP aims to consolidate its position. The Congress, with its new nominee, hopes to make a mark in the electoral landscape.
The BJD would like to focus on the Shree Jagannath Parikrama project and other infrastructure initiatives, adding another dimension to the electoral discourse. Political analysts closely monitoring the situation feel that the ruling party must remain vigilant against potential sabotage from within, as experienced in the 2019 elections.