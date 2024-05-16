BJP conspired to stall Ekamra project: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s star campaigner and 5T chairman VK Pandian on Wednesday alleged BJP had conspired to stall the Ekamra project in the state capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Ekamra Assembly constituency, he said, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and a Union minister conspired to stall the project. “Was it the right thing to do, he asked adding, as an MP, Aparajita was supposed to get big projects in IT, skill development and flyovers sanctioned from the Centre. MPs of cities like Bengaluru and Jaipur managed to get Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore for executing projects in their cities, he said.

But Aparajita is involved in petty matters and poking her nose in the business of corporators. She neither has any big plans nor is she thinking about ways to develop the constituency, he alleged.

The BJD leader recalled how the Ekamra project was started. “While visiting Lingaraj temple on Shivratri, I found that a large number women had no place to stand. After coming back from the temple, I informed this to the chief minister. After this, the Ekamra project was conceived,” he said.

Pandian asked people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’ (twin conch) while campaigning near Lingaraj temple, Kargil and Jagamara localities for BJD’s candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency Manmath Routray and Ekamra Assembly seat Ashok Panda. “They are sons of the soil. Vote for them,” Pandian said adding Routray will raise the problems prevailing in the constituency at the national level in an efficient manner.

Announcing the Ekamra project launched by the state government will be taken forward in the coming days, Pandian said Lingaraj temple will be developed further.