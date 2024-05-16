Heat set to return to Odisha, may impact voting

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the weather during first phase polls in the state on May 13 was tolerable, it may not be the same during the second phase as heatwave is likely to return with a vengeance from this weekend.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Saturday and Sunday. Similar weather condition is expected to prevail at a few places in Sonepur and Boudh districts on Sunday. “Flow of moisture carrying winds from Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken in the coming days which will reduce Nor’wester activity over the state. Thus, the mercury level is expected to shoot up,” said an IMD official.
Five Lok Sabha seats - Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts will go to polls in the second phase scheduled on May 20. “Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in some districts like Bargarh, Balangir and Sundargarh on that day,” said the IMD official.
Not just the upcoming phase, sweltering heat is likely to prevail in the state during the remaining polling dates (May 25 and June 1) too.
“The likely formation of a depression over the Bay of Bengal will enhance the flow of dry and hot north-westerly winds towards the state and trigger a rise in the mercury level,” said a weather expert.
Sources said as hot and humid weather is set to return in the coming days, there has been a demand by voters for specific forecasts for places which will go to polls in the next three phases. Though the IMD has been doing it since the elections started, the regional Met office is yet to issue election specific forecasts.
Meanwhile, six places in the state recorded 40 degree Celsius or more as no thundershower activity was reported in the regions on the day. Nuapada was the hottest at 42.2 degree Celsius. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius and 37 degree respectively. The Met office has forecast gradual rise in maximum day temperature by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius in the next three days at many places in the state.