Heat set to return to Odisha, may impact voting

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the weather during first phase polls in the state on May 13 was tolerable, it may not be the same during the second phase as heatwave is likely to return with a vengeance from this weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts on Saturday and Sunday. Similar weather condition is expected to prevail at a few places in Sonepur and Boudh districts on Sunday. “Flow of moisture carrying winds from Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken in the coming days which will reduce Nor’wester activity over the state. Thus, the mercury level is expected to shoot up,” said an IMD official.

Five Lok Sabha seats - Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska and 35 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts will go to polls in the second phase scheduled on May 20. “Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in some districts like Bargarh, Balangir and Sundargarh on that day,” said the IMD official.