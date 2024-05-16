Mason enters Odisha's electoral arena for cause of labourers

BHUBANESWAR: A mason with support of his family members - most of whom are daily wagers - has entered the poll fray for the cause of labourers and their rights.

Rama Chandra Badatya of Haridapadar village under Ganjam district is contesting from Aska Assembly constituency on a CPI (ML) Red Star ticket. His fight is aimed at ensuring a policy for the welfare of daily wagers and labourers in the state.

The 55-year-old has been into masonry for the last 40 years and earns a daily wage of Rs 700 with which he supports his family of six. “My sole purpose of fighting this election is to get a political representation that would help me raise issues faced by all kinds of labourers in front of the government. Be it skilled or those in unorganised sectors,” said the worker, a political greenhorn.

Badatya is associated with CPI (ML) for the last 15 years and has been raising issues related to local daily wagers, migrant and MGNREGS workers with the district administration.