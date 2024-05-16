Mineral-rich Odisha doesn’t have jobs for its people under BJD: Om Birla

BALASORE: A massive change is awaiting Odisha as people are in favour of the BJP to form a government, asserted Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting on ‘Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat’ in Balasore, Birla said once a double-engine government is formed, there would be no obstruction on the way of development. He said people of Odisha will no more put up with the Biju Janata Dal government’s misrule and are ready to bring a change.

The senior BJP leader said people have realised that for the last 25 years, they had a non-performing government. Odisha’s pride is the major issue as it is now in danger, Birla said.

Highlighting the development the country has witnessed in the last 10 years of Modi government at the Centre, he said terrorism and territorial disputes have come down and India is now a peaceful country. “Though some nations have witnessed economic development, their internal and external disputes are far from over. Compared to that, India is in a better position,” he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said, Indian economy has grown to be the 5th largest, up from 11th rank in the world. All-around development has bolstered India’s image in the global forum.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government, Birla said despite Odisha being one of the mineral-rich states in the country, it does not have enough job opportunities for its people which is why they are being forced to move out of the state for livelihood.

Pointing at the development of national highways, Birla said it was only after BJP came to power that it accelerated development in different sectors. He said Odisha too will see growth once it votes the saffron party to power in the state. “The political atmosphere in Odisha reveals BJP will win to form a double-engine government,” Birla asserted.

Among others, BJP’s Balasore Lok Sabha seat candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Gobinda Chandra Das, BJP candidate from Remuna and Manas Kumar Dutta, BJP candidate from Balasore Sadar segment also spoke.