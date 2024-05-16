Mo Booth app launched to make the voting process smooth and hassle-free

BHUBANESWAR: A mobile application - Mo Booth - was launched by chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal here on Wednesday to make the voting process smooth and hassle-free for both electors and polling officials of Khurda district.

The mobile application will not just help voters locate their designated polling stations but also provide them real-time status on the number of people waiting in queue at a booth at a given point of time. This would enable the voters to plan their booth visit accordingly.

Developed by Khurda administration, the application has different functionalities for polling officials including booth level officers (BLOs) and sector officers. The BLOs, through the application, can update the number of voters in the queue at a point of time which will be provided to the voters and other officials.

The CEO informed updating realtime queue status will help officials address potential bottlenecks in the voting process, enhance transparency and efficient queue management.

Sector officers can use the application to monitor polling party arrival status, mock poll and actual poll progress and polling completion status. The app will help sector officers promptly raise and address law and order concerns as well as any malfunctions of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Dhal added. The Mo Booth application is currently available in Android version. Among others, district election officer and collector Chanchal Rana was present.