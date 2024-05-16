Odisha: Jagannathpur residents stay indoors after spotting leopard

BARIPADA: Residents of Jagannathpur village within Baripada Sadar police limits of Mayurbhanj district are on their toes after spotting a leopard amid the human settlements on Wednesday morning.

Villagers believe the big cat might have come out of the Similipal Tiger Reserve which is located just 12 to 13 km away from their area. Fearing for life, they have since been staying indoors and informed the forest officials. Led by deputy director of STR South division Samrat Gowda, forest personnel reached the village along with a cage to tranquilise the big cat. However by that time, it had entered into a reserve forest nearby.

Villagers said they had been hearing roaring sounds near their settlements since the last three to four days but could confirm of the leopard’s presence only after spotting it in the morning.

Forest officials said they traced the leopard in the forest and attempted to tranquilise it but failed. Meanwhile, villagers have been asked not to venture out of their homes after evening.

“If the leopard moves back to the STR in the night then there is no need to catch it yet we are on high alert lest it enters the village again,” forest officials said.