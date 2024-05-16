Publicise Subhadra Yojana: Nadda to BJP women’s wing

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday called upon members of the party’s mahila morcha (women’s wing) to give maximum publicity to Subhadra Yojana under which each woman member of a family will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 within two years of BJP government assuming power in the state.
Addressing a programme on the scheme titled ‘Empowered women empowered Odisha’ at a hotel on the outskirts of the city, Nadda said the new scheme promised in the BJP manifesto is another step towards women empowerment. He said the cash voucher will be given to women and not men because the party wants to give them an opportunity to decide the best possible way to utilise the money.
In contrast, the BJD government here is bribing women self-help groups to get their votes and has not done anything to ensure their financial well-being. The women SHGs are being used as a vote bank here and nothing else. Things will change once BJP comes to power in the state. “Empowering a man is individual empowerment while empowering a woman is empowering a family. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus has shifted from women development to women-led-development and this has found unequivocal support from women,” Nadda said.
Highlighting the major steps taken by the Centre on women’s empowerment, Nadda said perhaps Modi is the first prime minister who talked about Swachh Bharat and construction of toilets from the ramparts of Red Fort. He successfully delivered the scheme by constructing 12 crore toilets to ensure dignity of women.
After providing cooking gas cylinders to needy households under Ujjwala scheme, the next big thing the prime minister is going to deliver is piped gas connection to all houses. Piped water has been supplied to 11 crore households in the last 10 years and the scheme has spared women the hardship of fetching water from long distances.
After Modi became prime minister, the country got the first woman President, first defence minister, first finance minister and first external affairs minister. Now women are being recruited into the three armed forces. This is real women empowerment, he added.
“For 27 years, Nari Shakti Vandan bill was pending in the parliament for political reasons. However, Modiji truly empowered women by passing the bill in just three days. When the general elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly (in Odisha) are held in 2029, 33 per cent of women will become MPs and MLAs,” he said.