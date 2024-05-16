Publicise Subhadra Yojana: Nadda to BJP women’s wing

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday called upon members of the party’s mahila morcha (women’s wing) to give maximum publicity to Subhadra Yojana under which each woman member of a family will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 within two years of BJP government assuming power in the state.

Addressing a programme on the scheme titled ‘Empowered women empowered Odisha’ at a hotel on the outskirts of the city, Nadda said the new scheme promised in the BJP manifesto is another step towards women empowerment. He said the cash voucher will be given to women and not men because the party wants to give them an opportunity to decide the best possible way to utilise the money.

In contrast, the BJD government here is bribing women self-help groups to get their votes and has not done anything to ensure their financial well-being. The women SHGs are being used as a vote bank here and nothing else. Things will change once BJP comes to power in the state. “Empowering a man is individual empowerment while empowering a woman is empowering a family. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus has shifted from women development to women-led-development and this has found unequivocal support from women,” Nadda said.