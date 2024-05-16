Will open Shree Jagannath temple's 4 doors in six hrs says Amit Shah

CUTTACK/BERHAMPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made two big promises to the people if the BJP government is elected in the state. The first would be opening all the four doors of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri for devotees within six hours of the party chief minister taking oath and the second ensuring that all the people who fell victim to the chit fund scam get back their lost deposits within one-and-a-half years.
Speaking to mediapersons during his massive roadshow in Cuttack in the evening, Shah also said the findings of the enquiry report of Lord Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar missing keys will be made public within a month of BJP forming government in Odisha.
Alleging that the BJD government was not cooperating in the probe into the chit fund scam, Shah said,” We declare to return money to all those who have lost their deposits. Besides, all those involved in the chit fund scam will be sent to jail.”
Asserting that the BJP chief minister will take oath on June 10, Shah said there was widespread resentment among the people against the Naveen Patnaik regime in the state. “The pride of Odisha and dignity of Odias are the main issues. We do not have any personal dispute with Naveen Babu. But the people of Odisha have a problem with the non-Odia officer who is ruling the state as his proxy,” he said.
Before his roadshow in Cuttack, Shah addressed an election meeting in Sorada in Ganjam district where he came down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik government for hijacking Central government schemes.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends 5 kg of rice to every individual every month, benefiting 80 crore people across the country, including Odisha. However, Naveen Patnaik’s government puts his photo on the rice sacks and claims credit for it. The Central government led by Prime Minister Modi is focused on providing essentials like rice, whereas Naveen Patnaik government is only interested in symbolic gestures,” he said.
“The people of Odisha have bid farewell to Naveen Patnaik, signalling the end of his tenure, and now the BJP’s chief minister is set to take over,” he added.
Shah further alleged that the Naveen Patnaik government has set Odisha back by 50 years in 25 years. “Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have no villages without roads, but Odisha still has 6,412 villages without roads. The people should choose the lotus, and within two years, Modi Ji will ensure construction of roads in every village,” he stated.
He also promised that the BJP government will establish irrigation facilities, set up ethanol factories, and ensure cooperative sugarcane milling to make sugarcane farming lucrative for farmers. “Ganjam is Naveen Patnaik’s area, and he has been the chief minister for 25 years, but not a single factory has been established here. There is no drinking water supply, no irrigation system, and no cold storage facilities. If the people of Ganjam make the BJP victorious in Lok Sabha and their six Assembly constituencies, it will work to make Ganjam district the number one district in the country,” he said.