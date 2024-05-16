Will open Shree Jagannath temple's 4 doors in six hrs says Amit Shah

CUTTACK/BERHAMPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made two big promises to the people if the BJP government is elected in the state. The first would be opening all the four doors of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri for devotees within six hours of the party chief minister taking oath and the second ensuring that all the people who fell victim to the chit fund scam get back their lost deposits within one-and-a-half years.

Speaking to mediapersons during his massive roadshow in Cuttack in the evening, Shah also said the findings of the enquiry report of Lord Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar missing keys will be made public within a month of BJP forming government in Odisha.

Alleging that the BJD government was not cooperating in the probe into the chit fund scam, Shah said,” We declare to return money to all those who have lost their deposits. Besides, all those involved in the chit fund scam will be sent to jail.”

Asserting that the BJP chief minister will take oath on June 10, Shah said there was widespread resentment among the people against the Naveen Patnaik regime in the state. “The pride of Odisha and dignity of Odias are the main issues. We do not have any personal dispute with Naveen Babu. But the people of Odisha have a problem with the non-Odia officer who is ruling the state as his proxy,” he said.

Before his roadshow in Cuttack, Shah addressed an election meeting in Sorada in Ganjam district where he came down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik government for hijacking Central government schemes.