44% Lok Sabha candidates in Odisha's third phase are crorepatis

BHUBANESWAR: Fourty-four percent of the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in the third phase in Odisha are crorepatis and 28 percent of them have criminal records. The average assets per candidate in the round is Rs 11.8 crore.

Simultaneous Assembly and General Elections will be held in six Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments in the third phase on May 25. A total of 64 candidates, including nine women, are in the fray from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Puri and Sambalpur constituencies. The highest 14 contenders are contesting from Sambalpur, followed by 12 from Bhubaneswar, 11 from Keonjhar, 10 each from Cuttack and Dhenkanal and seven from Puri. At least 28 candidates have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

As per the poll affidavits analysed by Odisha Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), BJD seems to have preferred to promote all wealthy politicians, as all six candidates of the regional outfit contesting in this phase of the Lok Sabha elections are crorepatis. The average of assets per BJD candidate is Rs 95.69 crore.

While the BJP and Congress have fielded four crorepati candidates, three of the five BSP candidates and one from Utkal Samaj are crorepatis. The average assets per BSP candidate is Rs 7.97 crore and those of the BJP and Congress are Rs 5.8 crore and Rs 2.21 crore, respectively.