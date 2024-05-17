BJP links Surya Nagar cash haul to Pranab

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after huge amount of cash was seized from the car of Jajpur-based contractor Nihar Mandhata by officials of the Income Tax department in the city, the BJP on Thursday claimed the money was supposed to be distributed among voters in Korei and Sambalpur.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said Mandhata, one of the accused in the illegal mining of minor minerals from Dankari hills in Jajpur district, is close to BJD’s organisational secretary and Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Pranab Prakash Das.

He said cash amounting to Rs 5 crore found from Mandhata’s car from Surya Nagar area of the city was supposed to be delivered at Korei where Sandhyarani Das, mother of Pranab is BJD’s candidate. A portion of the money was also to be transported to Sambalpur, Biswal alleged.

Accusing BJD of using black money to win the elections, Biswal said 15 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore belonging to a BJD leader was also seized near Jaleswar on West Bengal-Odisha border. A couple of days back, IT officials had seized cash worth Rs 15 lakh from the car of a woman panelist of BJD near Boudh.