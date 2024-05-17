BJP links Surya Nagar cash haul to Pranab

BHUBANESWAR: A couple of days after huge amount of cash was seized from the car of Jajpur-based contractor Nihar Mandhata by officials of the Income Tax department in the city, the BJP on Thursday claimed the money was supposed to be distributed among voters in Korei and Sambalpur.
Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said Mandhata, one of the accused in the illegal mining of minor minerals from Dankari hills in Jajpur district, is close to BJD’s organisational secretary and Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur Pranab Prakash Das.
He said cash amounting to Rs 5 crore found from Mandhata’s car from Surya Nagar area of the city was supposed to be delivered at Korei where Sandhyarani Das, mother of Pranab is BJD’s candidate. A portion of the money was also to be transported to Sambalpur, Biswal alleged.
Accusing BJD of using black money to win the elections, Biswal said 15 kg gold ornaments worth Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore belonging to a BJD leader was also seized near Jaleswar on West Bengal-Odisha border. A couple of days back, IT officials had seized cash worth Rs 15 lakh from the car of a woman panelist of BJD near Boudh.
The BJP spokesperson said a recent video showing Trinath Bhatt, a senior BJD leader, distributing money among people in presence of BJD Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi went viral and the saffron party has drawn the attention of the chief electoral officer to the matter.
“Now it is crystal clear that BJD, fearing a defeat at the hands of BJP, is using black money to win the elections. The voters of the state are well aware that money being distributed by the ruling party was looted from people under its 5T schemes. They will give a befitting reply to BJD,” Biswal said.
He said the brutal murder of BJP worker Dillip Pahan at Khallikote proved the BJD resorted to violence to terrorise the party’s supporters. Biswal alleged involvement of several senior BJD leaders in the murder which he said was pre-planned. Firing by BJD goons at Polasara clearly demonstrated that the law and order situation in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has turned from bad to worse.