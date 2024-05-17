Odisha

Congress MLA candidate held for attack on realtors

The realtors then informed the matter to police after which the cops called both the parties to the police station in the evening.
Congress candidate Saka Sujit Kumar (C).
Congress candidate Saka Sujit Kumar (C).Photo | Facebook
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Thursday arrested a Congress MLA candidate from the Digapahandi Assembly segment and his associate for their alleged involvement in the attack on a group of realtors the previous day.

The candidate S Sujit Kumar and his associate K Amit Kumar had a heated exchange of words with the realtors over a piece of land in Kukudakhandi on Wednesday, following which Sujit’s supporters allegedly threatened the latter with dire consequences, SDPO Subhranshu Parida said.

The realtors then informed the police, after which the cops called both parties to the police station in the evening. Accordingly, both groups reached the police station and were waiting outside the office of the IIC when, without any provocation, Sujit and his supporters allegedly pounced on the realtors, injuring four of them.

Hearing their screams, police came outside and took the injured to MKCG MCH. SDPO Parida said police later arrested Sujit and his associate and produced them in court.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com