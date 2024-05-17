Congress MLA candidate held for attack on realtors

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Thursday arrested a Congress MLA candidate from the Digapahandi Assembly segment and his associate for their alleged involvement in the attack on a group of realtors the previous day.

The candidate S Sujit Kumar and his associate K Amit Kumar had a heated exchange of words with the realtors over a piece of land in Kukudakhandi on Wednesday, following which Sujit’s supporters allegedly threatened the latter with dire consequences, SDPO Subhranshu Parida said.

The realtors then informed the police, after which the cops called both parties to the police station in the evening. Accordingly, both groups reached the police station and were waiting outside the office of the IIC when, without any provocation, Sujit and his supporters allegedly pounced on the realtors, injuring four of them.

Hearing their screams, police came outside and took the injured to MKCG MCH. SDPO Parida said police later arrested Sujit and his associate and produced them in court.