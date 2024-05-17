Congress will form next government in Odisha: Kharge

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed his party will form the next government in Odisha.

“BJD and BJP have ruined the state. People will not vote for them. After 24 years, Congress will again come to power in Odisha,” Kharge told mediapersons here.

He asserted BJP will not return to power at the Centre and said this time an INDIA alliance government will be sworn to save democracy, protect the Constitution and ensure unity of the country. The BJP at the most will get around 200 seats, he said.

Coming down on the BJD government, the Congress chief said as per a recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, the rate of unemployment in Odisha is 41 per cent. “What has Naveen Patnaik done. If a man sits at one place for 24 years and does not think about his people, I do not understand how is he asking for votes with a straight face?” he said.

Stating the Odisha government is known as corrupt because of chit-fund, mining and other scams, he said, though there is an abundance of natural resources in the state but they are used by other states. He said BJD cannot claim to have ushered in industrialisation in the state as big plants were set up by Congress much before the party came to power.