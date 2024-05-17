DMs asked to look after leprosy patients

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday directed collectors of nine districts to strictly implement Orissa High Court’s orders in connection with treatment, rehabilitation and other aspects of leprosy-affected persons.

In a directive to collectors of Bargarh, Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Sundargarh, the department asked them to ensure regular visits of district welfare officers and medical teams to rehabilitation colonies of leprosy patients, cleaning and sanitation of the colonies, skill development of the patients and their families, and follow up on concerning issues relating to surgery, implants, distribution of micro-cellular rubber footwear, wheelchairs and other ancillary items to them.

The high court had last year appointed three amicus curiae—advocates Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Gautam Mishra and Pami Rath—to learn about the various problems faced by leprosy patients. A PIL was filed by Bipin Bihari Pradhan, general secretary of state leprosy welfare federation, in 2015, seeking direction to the government for effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme.