Ganjam poll violence: SIT formed to speed up investigation

BHUBANESWAR: After furore over murder of a BJP worker in Ganjam district, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi on Friday ordered to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sensitive case on a priority basis. The police have so far arrested nine miscreants in connection with the case.

According to the Odisha Police, the SIT will make efforts for early arrest of all those involved in the crime, collect evidence (scientific/forensic/digital) and submit the chargesheet of the case within 30 days for a timely trial of the case.

ADG (Headquarters) RK Sharma is camping in Ganjam district's Chhatrapur to oversee the law and order situation, the police said .

The killing took place late Wednesday night and the victim was identified as Dilip Pahan, a BJP worker of Srikrushnasaranpur village. Acording to sources, Dilip along with other BJP workers were putting up campaign posters in the village when a fight reportedly broke out between them and a group of BJD workers who objected to putting up the posters. Several persons, including Dillip, sustained serious injuries in the incident. Dilip was admitted to MKCG Hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.