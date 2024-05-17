Himanta vows action on Ratna Bhandar lost keys

JHARSUGUDA: Calling for local representation in Odisha’s governance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stirred controversy during an election campaign rally in Belpahar, Jharsuguda by raking up the issue of the lost keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple. Criticising the incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik, Sarma said there is serious lack of trust and accountability.

Attending a public meeting of BJP at Belpahar, Sarma lamented the absence of Odia voices in prominent positions within the state administration, pointing fingers at 5T chairman VK Pandian’s alleged influence over the BJD-led government.

Promising action, Sarma assured the crowd that the BJP would spare no effort in locating the lost keys of the Ratna Bhandar. He also promised transparency, vowing to deliver a comprehensive report on the assessment of the Ratna Bhandar, which is the right of the people of Odisha.

In a bid to woo voters, Sarma unveiled several electoral promises, including the implementation of central schemes such as paddy MSP and Ayushman Bharat. He announced ambitious initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana, offering cash vouchers of Rs 50,000 to women in families and a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to all women across the state.

MLA candidate Suresh Pujari expressed confidence in BJP forming the government in Odisha, citing voters’ readiness for change.