Jajpur: Three labourers buried alive in soil mound collapse; stone quarry mishap kills one

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, three labourers were buried alive while two others sustained injuries when a soil mound collapsed on them during laying of a water pipeline as part of drinking water project in Rahasa village under Alkund police limits of Jajpur district late on Wednesday night.

In a separate incident, another labourer died in an illegal stone quarry, pegging the number of deaths at four within last 24 hours in the district.

The stone quarry mishap took place at Dhankari under Dharmasala police limits on Thursday and till the reports last came in, two more labourers were still trapped and rescue operation was underway.

In the soil mound collapse, the deceased were identified as Akhtar Ansari (29), Firoz Ansari (24), both from Bihar, while the third victim was Chidambar V Aiyah (44) from Tamil Nadu. The deceased and the injured were contractual labourers and working for a private company.

As per reports, as many as eight contractual labourers from Bihar and Tamil Nadu were engaged in pipeline installation work of a mega drinking water project in Rahasa village being carried out by Koya Construction Limited, a private agency sub-contracted by L&T. While three labourers were engaged on the site, five others were engaged in digging the soil. However, the soil caved in during the work and three workers got buried.

Later, all five were rescued and rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital. However, three of them succumbed during treatment. Two others, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment.

On being informed, Alkund police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. “No FIR has been lodged. Since details are awaited and investigation is on, an unnatural death case has been registered,” said IIC Prasant Kumar Dash.