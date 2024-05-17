Nadda attacks BJD, says government in the state is ‘remote-controlled’

ROURKELA: Taking potshots at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an election meeting in Sundargarh town on Thursday evening, BJP national president JP Nadda called the BJD government a'remote-controlled’ government.

Nadda was campaigning for the BJP's Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate, Jual Oram and other contenders from Sundargarh, Talsara and Rajgangpur Assembly constituencies, Kusum Tete, BS Bhoi and Narsingh Minz, respectively.

Launching a veiled attack on 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian, Nadda said, “It is painful you elect one and rules another. This is a black spot in the pride and self-respect of Odisha. I feel sad that the BJD MPs and MLAs are made to sit below while the officer sits above. It is disrespectful to the Odia people and they will not tolerate it.”

He also criticised the Naveen government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, stating that migrant Odia workers are not benefiting from BSKY.

He further exhorted the gathering to send Jual Oram once again to Parliament to ensure the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote the three Assembly candidates of the saffron party to power to guarantee the formation of a BJP government in Odisha.

“If BJP is voted to power, the next CM will be young, born in Odisha, well-connected to Odia pride, culture and tradition, and will listen and respond to the people in Odia,” he assured.

Highlighting the developmental activities the country has witnessed during the 10-year tenure of PM Modi, Nadda said, “Bharat is now second largest in pharmacy and mobile manufacturing and third in automobile sector. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bharat developed two indigenous vaccines and supplied them to 100 countries including free vaccines to 48 countries under Vaccine Maitri”.

Bharat has now changed from a taker to a giver, the BJP leader said, highlighting the rapid progress the country has made in the telecom, railways, highways and airport sectors and pointing to the development of national highways through Sundargarh, the Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line and Jharsuguda airport.

He also spoke about the upcoming Raipur-Jharsuguda new rail line of 310 km to be taken up at a cost of Rs 2,166 crore.