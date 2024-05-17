Naveen returns to ‘top’ form at capital roadshow

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday held a massive roadshow in the state capital during which he reached out to people reiterating BJD’s commitment to provide free power to 90 per cent of families in Odisha.

In what is viewed as a well thought out strategy, the BJD pulled out its most popular face and star campaigner to neutralise the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow held exactly a week back.

Naveen was given a rousing welcome by thousands of supporters as the mega event touched major parts of the city, commencing from Ganganagar. The event saw the return of a specially designed vehicle which the CM had used so famously in 2019 during his campaign.

Perched on a hydraulic platform along with 5T chairman VK Pandian, the BJD supremo appeared from the sunroof of the specially designed bus as he greeted the crowd and enquired about their well-being. He went on to reiterate BJD’s commitment to offer free power to around 90 per cent of population of Odisha July onwards after the party forms the next government.

“People in the state will get free power supply from July,” said Naveen while urging people to vote for BJD’s MLA and MP candidates by pressing the party’s conch symbol on the EVM.

Pandian said Naveen will take oath as the chief minister on June 9 and his first task will be to fulfil the free power promise of the party.

“Around 90 per cent families of Odisha will benefit from the exemption. The chief minister will ensure everyone gets Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card. He will also provide pensions to women SHG members under Mission Shakti after they attain the age of 60,” said Pandian. People could be seen wearing Naveen caps, holding BJD’s flag and expressing their support for the BJD supremo. Ganganagar reverberated with drum beats and traditional dance performances as Naveen’s cavalcade proceeded towards Gopabandhu Square.