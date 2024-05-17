Niladri Mahodaya observed in Srimandir

PURI: ‘Niladri Mahodaya’, the foundation day of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was observed with traditional fervour and according to the prescribed guidelines of the shrine on Wednesday.

As per the ‘Madala panji’, (almanac) Srimandir was consecrated on this day which falls on Astami Tithi, and idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra installed on the Ratnasimhasan. The occasion holds significance as it is one of the 12 important festivals observed in the temple.

The day began with performance of Mangala Arati by the temple servitors followed by Tadap Lagi, Abakash and Rosa Homa. Thereafter, Sakal Dhupa was offered to the Trinity following which they were smeared with sandalwood paste and bathed in 108 pitchers of aromatic water by the Puspalak servitors.

The deities were then offered Ghantachhata bhog, Jaata bhog and Madhyahna dhupa (lunch). This was followed by a complex set of rituals like offering sacrifices to Dasa digapal (lords of direction) and other deities, which continued till late in the night till the representative idol of Lord Jagannath (Madan Mohan), his consort Goddess Lakshmi and Panch Mahadevas returned after participating in the Chandan Yatra.