Orissa HC directs opening of bids for SCB fire safety installation, MCC notwithstanding

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court directed for immediate opening of the tender bids for installation of fire fighting systems in SCB medical college and hospital without waiting for permission of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha.

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman held, “Since this matter is of immense public importance concerning lives of patients undergoing treatment, doctors, paramedical attendants and all concerned in one of the biggest hospitals of Odisha, we observe that if no permission is granted by the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha by May 17, 2024, the tender may be directed to be opened under the order of this Court.”

The bench directed the state counsel Debakanta Mohanty to communicate the order to the CEO forthwith. The court was hearing of a PIL on inadequate fire safety measures at the premier medical institution. Maitree Sansad, a city-based private organisation, filed the petition. Advocate Ajay Mohanty represented the petitioner. The bench posted the matter to May 20 for further stock taking of installation of fire fighting system in the 33 buildings of SCB MCH.