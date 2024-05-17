People will not tolerate insult to CM: Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: Star campaigner of BJD VK Pandian on Thursday said people of Odisha will not tolerate ministers from Chhattisgarh disrespecting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during their poll campaign and give a befitting reply to them.

Launching a marathon campaign in Balangir Lok Sabha constituency during which he addressed election meetings at Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Patnagarh and Loisingha, Pandian said BJP leaders are talking about ‘Odia Asmita’ but abusing the most popular leader of the state with most disrespectful words. “You should give a befitting reply to this,” he added.

Pandian said an attempt was made to throw footwear at the chief minister during by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency, but the BJP candidate lost by over 45,000 votes as people did not accept such behaviour. Similarly, eggs were hurled at the chief minister while he was returning after laying foundation of Srimandir Parikrama project at Puri and the BJP lost the zilla parishad elections, he said.

Stating people of Odisha will give a befitting reply to the verbal assault on the chief minister, the star campaigner said BJD will return to power. The BJP leaders do not know to what extent people love the chief minister, he said. Pandian urged the people to respond decisively in the ongoing elections to counter such behaviour.

The 5T chairman said the victory margin of the chief minister from Kantabanji will break all records. There were offers from several places for the chief minister to contest and he selected Kantabanji, he said adding this will lead to further development of the region. If any person other than the chief minister wins, it will take the region 25 years back, he said.