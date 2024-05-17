'Political tourists' to have no impact on Odisha people: Patnaik on visit of BJP CMs, ministers

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday denounced the campaign speeches by his counterparts from other states and union ministers terming them as "derogatory and abusive", and claimed that those "political tourists" have no impact on people of his state.

In the last few days, a number of BJP CMs and union ministers campaigned in the state, and altogether 14 rallies were addressed by them on Friday at various places across the state.

"Some chief ministers and union ministers come as political tourists only at the time of elections and then they disappear," Patnaik told PTI Videos.