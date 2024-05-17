Odisha

'Political tourists' to have no impact on Odisha people: Patnaik on visit of BJP CMs, ministers

Patnaik said that many BJP leaders use derogatory and abusive language. "I never believe in doing that and the people in our state don't appreciate such language," he asserted.
BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday denounced the campaign speeches by his counterparts from other states and union ministers terming them as "derogatory and abusive", and claimed that those "political tourists" have no impact on people of his state.

In the last few days, a number of BJP CMs and union ministers campaigned in the state, and altogether 14 rallies were addressed by them on Friday at various places across the state.

"Some chief ministers and union ministers come as political tourists only at the time of elections and then they disappear," Patnaik told PTI Videos.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief claimed that the speeches of those political leaders and ministers have no effect on the people of Odisha at all.

"And it's most unfortunate that many of them use derogatory and abusive language. I never believe in doing that and the people in our state don't appreciate such language," Patnaik asserted.

During the last few days, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and at least eight union ministers along with several senior BJP leaders have campaigned in Odisha, where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are taking place together.

On Friday, four rallies are being addressed by Sarma, three each by Sai and Sharma, two by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and one each by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav.

BJP MP Hema Malini is also speaking at three rallies during the day.

