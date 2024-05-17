Pradhan accuses BJD of neglecting Sambalpur, promises development

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during his election campaign in Sambalpur city on Thursday.

Pradhan lamented the alleged neglect of Sambalpur despite the state being under BJD rule for 24 years, accusing the government of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the region. During his campaign trail, Pradhan engaged in door-to-door canvassing in Tablapada and Stationpada areas, distributing Modi guarantee brochures and BJP’s manifesto while urging residents to cast their votes for the lotus symbol.

Addressing the public at a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh, Pradhan highlighted the increasing support for BJP in Odisha, attributing it to growing trust and admiration for Prime Minister Modi. Pradhan criticised BJD’s alleged resort to violence as the elections draw nearer, citing the recent incident of a BJP worker’s death in Khallikote, Ganjam district, as evidence of the party’s desperation. He held the state government accountable for the incident, accusing BJD leaders of resorting to violence out of fear of losing power.

Asserting BJP’s commitment to progress and development, Pradhan outlined the party’s promises in their manifesto, including initiatives like Subhadra Yojna, increased minimum support price (MSP) on paddy, expanded coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and provisions for persons with disabilities (PwD), destitute, and elderly citizens.

The leader emphasised the need for change in governance, citing alleged failure in providing basic amenities such as drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare, and addressing the issue of migration. “People of Odisha have already made up their minds to replace the incumbent government with a BJP-led administration focused on fulfilling the aspirations of the populace,” asserted Pradhan.