School bus driver held for allegedly raping Class IX student in Ainthapali

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested the 22-year-old bus driver of a private school in Ainthapali on charges of sexually assaulting a Class IX girl student continuously for around a year. The incident took place in 2022.

The accused, Pabitra Bhoi, was the owner of the bus and picked up and dropped off students himself. As per the cops, Bhoi had approached the victim and collected her phone number. Eventually, he began talking to her after school hours.

“The accused also used to video call the victim and lure her into undressing herself, further recording the same. He then sexually assaulted her repeatedly, further threatening to leak the recorded videos if she did not comply,” police said.

While this went on for a year, the girl refrained from disclosing the matter to her parents out of fear. She then began travelling to the school in another vehicle, after which the duo lost touch.

However, Bhoi began calling and texting the victim once again recently but the girl did not respond. She rather explained her ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint with the Ainthapali police in this connection.

Ainthapali IIC Sanaya Kumar Naik said the accused was attracted to the girl and approached her. He had saved her private photos and videos and used them to maintain a physical relationship with her.

“We registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act and arrested the accused. He was produced in court,” the IIC said, adding, Bhoi does not have any criminal antecedents.