Five held for attack bid on Titlagarh BJP leader Nabin Jain,

BALANGIR: BJP candidate from Titlagarh Assembly constituency Nabin Jain narrowly escaped an attack by a group of youths while he was returning from Saintala late on Thursday night. Police arrested five persons in the connection on Friday.

Though Jain escaped the attack, two of his supporters sustained injuries after being beaten up by the miscreants and are currently undergoing treatment. The victims Dolamani Bastia sustained head injuries while Nagendra Behera received wounds in his leg.

Jain, meanwhile, suspects the attack was orchestrated by BJD supporters. He had been to Tendipali village in Saintala to attend a kirtan programme and was returning to Titlagarh in his car along with his supporters when a group of around 12 youths intercepted their vehicle. Subsequently, they pulled two of his supporters out of the car and began thrashing them, Jain said.

“Sensing danger, my driver drove the car to a nearby village and we hid in a house. I called up the Saintala police who rescued my supporters and rushed them to the hospital,” Jain said. The BJP leader filed a complaint in this connection on Friday.

Meanwhile, some BJD supporters filed a counter complaint in the same police station against Jain alleging atrocity by the latter. Saintala IIC Sushant Pradhan said five persons have been arrested.