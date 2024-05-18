Odisha: Amit Shah tags BJD government ‘Jhola Sarkar’ in Rourkela rally

ROURKELA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, dubbing it the ‘Jhola Sarkar’ over issues related to the Public Distribution System (PDS) rice scheme.
Addressing a massive election rally in Rourkela, Shah sought votes for BJP’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate Jual Oram and the party’s Assembly candidates for Rourkela, RN Pali, and Birmitrapur. Shah questioned the competence of the BJD government, raising concerns about the administration of Odisha being led by non-Odias.
“Naveen Babu, people of Odisha want to know where are the original keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple, who made the duplicate keys and if the Bhandar was opened?” he asked and promised to reveal the suppressed inquiry report within a month if BJP forms the government in Odisha.
“It is a Jhola Sarkar. Modiji sends five kg grain per person and Naveen Babu delivers it in a bag,” he said referring to the alleged hijacking of central schemes. Shah accused the BJD government of repackaging the central grain allocation of five kg per person. He challenged the state government to contribute an additional 2.5 kg of rice to benefit the poor, emphasising the need for a ‘double-engine government’ for Odisha’s development.
Shah criticised the BJD for Odisha’s lack of progress over the past 25 years, claiming the state has regressed by 50 years. He cited deficiencies in basic amenities, with 27 lakh families still lacking pucca houses, over 26 lakh households without piped water, and 6,412 villages without roads. “The income of farmers in Odisha is lowest in the country and if BJP government comes to power, we would enhance paddy MSP to Rs 3,100 per quintal and implement Ayushman Bharat universally,” Shah roared.
He pointed to unfulfilled promises, including a government medical college, hospital, and the Koel Barrage project. Highlighting the importance of Odia culture and governance, Shah lamented that government officers, rather than elected representatives, run the administration under Naveen’s rule.
“Under Modi government, tribal welfare budget was increased from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 1.24 lakh crore, 740 Eklavya Residential Model Schools were constructed and a mission launched to end sickle cell disease,” Shah said urging voters to support Modi for a third term as prime minister, aiming to make India the third-largest economy.