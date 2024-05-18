Odisha: Amit Shah tags BJD government ‘Jhola Sarkar’ in Rourkela rally

ROURKELA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, dubbing it the ‘Jhola Sarkar’ over issues related to the Public Distribution System (PDS) rice scheme.

Addressing a massive election rally in Rourkela, Shah sought votes for BJP’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate Jual Oram and the party’s Assembly candidates for Rourkela, RN Pali, and Birmitrapur. Shah questioned the competence of the BJD government, raising concerns about the administration of Odisha being led by non-Odias.

“Naveen Babu, people of Odisha want to know where are the original keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple, who made the duplicate keys and if the Bhandar was opened?” he asked and promised to reveal the suppressed inquiry report within a month if BJP forms the government in Odisha.

“It is a Jhola Sarkar. Modiji sends five kg grain per person and Naveen Babu delivers it in a bag,” he said referring to the alleged hijacking of central schemes. Shah accused the BJD government of repackaging the central grain allocation of five kg per person. He challenged the state government to contribute an additional 2.5 kg of rice to benefit the poor, emphasising the need for a ‘double-engine government’ for Odisha’s development.