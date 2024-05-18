Odisha: Attempt to free murder accused foiled

BERHAMPUR: A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to free a murder accused detained at Kodola police station in Ganjam district, resulting in a scuffle with police officers.

The accused, Bikram Parida of Chachina village, is wanted in connection with the 2023 murder of Dipu Patra, a Surat returnee allegedly killed over illegal liquor trade disputes.

Although five persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in October 2023, Bikram had been absconding until his arrest on Wednesday evening. During Bikram’s interrogation at the police station, his supporters barged in and tried to forcibly take him away, leading to a confrontation with the police.

The officers managed to retain custody of Bikram despite the altercation. The miscreants fled the scene, leaving behind four motorcycles, which are being investigated for owner identification via their registration numbers.

The incident was captured on the police station’s CCTV, and efforts are on to identify the assailants, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.

Bikram was presented in the court on Thursday, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the attackers, the SP added.