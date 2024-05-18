Odisha MP demands action against factory owner for engaging minors

BALASORE: Balasore MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi has urged the police and district labour office to take stern action against the owner of a prawn processing factory for employing minor girls. On Thursday, more than 18 girls including minors working in the factory had to be rushed to hospital after they fell ill following ammonia gas leakage.

Sources said, the gas leak in Snow World Prawn Processing Unit was reportedly caused by a technical issue at the factory located in Gadiamala village under Khantapada police station in Balasore district on Thursday around 9 pm. More than 18 workers fell ill after inhaling the gas and were admitted to Nilagiri hospital.

Sarangi expressed outrage over the factory owner’s actions, particularly for engaging minors and the alleged delay in providing medical treatment for the ill workers. “This is violation of child protection laws and child labour regulations, and calls for a joint investigation by the police and the district labour office,” Sarangi said after visiting the hospital at night to ensure the minors received proper care.