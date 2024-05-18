Odisha MP demands action against factory owner for engaging minors

BALASORE: Balasore MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi has urged the police and district labour office to take stern action against the owner of a prawn processing factory for employing minor girls. On Thursday, more than 18 girls including minors working in the factory had to be rushed to hospital after they fell ill following ammonia gas leakage.
Sources said, the gas leak in Snow World Prawn Processing Unit was reportedly caused by a technical issue at the factory located in Gadiamala village under Khantapada police station in Balasore district on Thursday around 9 pm. More than 18 workers fell ill after inhaling the gas and were admitted to Nilagiri hospital.
Sarangi expressed outrage over the factory owner’s actions, particularly for engaging minors and the alleged delay in providing medical treatment for the ill workers. “This is violation of child protection laws and child labour regulations, and calls for a joint investigation by the police and the district labour office,” Sarangi said after visiting the hospital at night to ensure the minors received proper care.
Shockingly, by morning, all the affected had been discharged. Subsequently, Sarangi and his team visited the local police station, demanding action against the factory owner allegedly for taking away the affected minors for the fear of being in trouble over the incident.
On being informed, district labour officer Shuva Narayan Sahu rushed to the factory and later met the patients at the hospital. An investigation has begun into the incident, he said and assured that further details will be disclosed once the process is complete.
Sources said, police reportedly sent 10 workers to a shelter home after their health improved. However, a woman worker Smita Nayak, who was also admitted to the hospital has gone missing following the incident. Her husband, Abshis Nayak, searched for her at the factory and hospital but could not locate her. He has filed a complaint in the local police station.