Pre-election violence rises in Odisha's Ganjam distrcit

BERHAMPUR: Ahead of second phase polls in the state, sporadic instances of pre-election violence have been reported across Ganjam district. Anti-social elements, allegedly supported by political parties, have become increasingly active.
In Polasara, unidentified youths shot at BJD supporter Ganesh Khatei (39) on Thursday, who narrowly escaped with a grazing head injury. Sources said while Ganesh was standing at College Chowk, the bike-borne youths fired at him and drove away. A bleeding Ganesh was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are searching for the culprits.
This comes after violence erupted in Bhanjanagar and Polasara Assembly segments. Five BJP activists were injured in Bhanjanagar on Wednesday night, allegedly attacked by supporters of BJD candidate and minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, though the BJD denies these allegations.
During the first phase of polling, clashes occurred in all seven Assembly segments of the Berhampur parliamentary constituency. BJP MP candidate Pradeep Panigrahy was reportedly assaulted by Independent candidate Shiva Shankar Dash for the Berhampur Assembly segment.
Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena stated that the police are on high alert and will take stringent action against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order ahead of the elections.