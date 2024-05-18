Pre-election violence rises in Odisha's Ganjam distrcit

BERHAMPUR: Ahead of second phase polls in the state, sporadic instances of pre-election violence have been reported across Ganjam district. Anti-social elements, allegedly supported by political parties, have become increasingly active.

In Polasara, unidentified youths shot at BJD supporter Ganesh Khatei (39) on Thursday, who narrowly escaped with a grazing head injury. Sources said while Ganesh was standing at College Chowk, the bike-borne youths fired at him and drove away. A bleeding Ganesh was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are searching for the culprits.