ADG oversees law & order after BJP activist’s murder

BERHAMPUR: Additional DG RK Sharma tasked with overseeing law and order in Ganjam district, on Saturday, convened a meeting with IG JN Pankaj and Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena to review the progress of probe into murder of BJP activist Dilip Pahan in Srikrushnasaranpur under Khallikote police limits.

The murder, which occurred on May 15, has escalated tension in the area ahead of the May 20 elections.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by DG Arun Sarangi, has begun its probe into the murder and is expected to submit a report within 30 days.

Despite the massive police deployment in vulnerable areas, including Srikrushnanagar village, tension continues to be high. The family of the slain activist has alleged the role of local MLA Suryamani Baidya and her husband Daitari Behera in the murder due to political rivalry.

Sabitri, Dilip’s wife, alleged that her husband was targeted after he switched allegiance from BJD to BJP. “My husband is a victim of political rivalry. Daitari and his supporters visited our home recently, asking Dilip to return to BJD but my husband turned them down. This led Daitari to eliminate Dilip,” she alleged.