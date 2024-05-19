ADG oversees law & order after BJP activist’s murder

BERHAMPUR: Additional DG RK Sharma tasked with overseeing law and order in Ganjam district, on Saturday, convened a meeting with IG JN Pankaj and Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena to review the progress of probe into murder of BJP activist Dilip Pahan in Srikrushnasaranpur under Khallikote police limits.
The murder, which occurred on May 15, has escalated tension in the area ahead of the May 20 elections.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by DG Arun Sarangi, has begun its probe into the murder and is expected to submit a report within 30 days.
Despite the massive police deployment in vulnerable areas, including Srikrushnanagar village, tension continues to be high. The family of the slain activist has alleged the role of local MLA Suryamani Baidya and her husband Daitari Behera in the murder due to political rivalry.
Sabitri, Dilip’s wife, alleged that her husband was targeted after he switched allegiance from BJD to BJP. “My husband is a victim of political rivalry. Daitari and his supporters visited our home recently, asking Dilip to return to BJD but my husband turned them down. This led Daitari to eliminate Dilip,” she alleged.
This isn’t the first accusation against Daitari Behera. Last September, Judhistir Nahak was killed in the same area, and although a complaint was lodged against Behera, his involvement could not be established.
“Nine arrests have been made in connection with Dilip’s murder, and investigation is on. All guilty parties, regardless of their affiliations, would be brought to justice,” SP Jagmohan Meena assured.
Meanwhile, BJD leaders SB Mohanty and Behera have strongly denied any involvement in the murder. They emphasised their solidarity with Dilip’s family and called for an impartial inquiry. Behera stated that he would fully cooperate with the investigation, while also reporting an incident of vandalism against their property on the night of the murder.
The Khallikote Assembly segment, along with seven other segments and the Aska parliamentary constituency, is set to vote on May 20.