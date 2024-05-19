BJP a factory of lies, BJD retorts

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday hit out at BJP accusing it of spreading lies about Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri. The regional party also said that Ratna Bhandar will be opened in July this year.

Addressing mediapersons at Sankha Bhawan, BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Berhampur Bhrugu Buxipatra slammed the BJP leaders for playing petty politics over Parikrama project and accused them of being in the habit of lying. Buxipatra said there is no truth in the claims of BJP that Rs 4,500 crore has been spent on project.

“The state government has spent only Rs 325 crore for the Parikrama project and has set aside another Rs 4,200 crore for the overall development of Shrikhetra under Abhada scheme. Work on these projects is still continuing,” he said.

He said, the Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will open in July. “A committee headed by a retired Supreme Court justice has been formed to look into the matter. The committee has already convened its first meeting in May last year,” he added.

Buxipatra also criticised BJP chief ministers and central ministers terming them as ‘political tourists.’ “These political tourists have no idea about Odisha. They are saying whatever they are being fed by their party leaders in the state,” he said while claiming that there will be no sighting of these leaders once the elections are over in the next 15 days and that they will turn up again in 2029.

The BJD leader also accused the saffron party leaders of insulting people of the state and causing damage to Odia culture through their rude and derogatory remarks.