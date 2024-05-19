Campaign reaches crescendo 48 hrs before polls in Bargarh

BARGARH: With the Bargarh Parliamentary constituency going to polls in next 48 hours, candidates from various political parties left no stone unturned to woo voters before campaigning came to a close on Saturday.

A charged yet chaotic atmosphere prevailed in the district as parties were seen making last ditch efforts to win the election scheduled on May 20.

To avoid last-minute confusion, Congress had organised a well-coordinated rally on Friday evening aimed at leaving a lasting impression on the voters. The event saw a significant turnout, with party workers and supporters thronging the streets in a show of support for the MLA candidate Nipon Dash.

BJP, too, held a massive roadshow with participation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan whose presence attracted a large number of supporters to the event. Addressing the crowd, Pradhan urged them to exercise their franchise in favour of MP and MLA candidates Pradeep Purohit and Ashwini Sarangi respectively. The rally was a blend of fervent speeches, music and a display of party strength, all aimed at galvanising voter support.

The BJD, meanwhile, kick-started its campaigning spree on Saturday morning with a massive rally in Bargarh town. BJD MLA candidate Debesh Acharya and MP candidate, Parineeta Mishra were seen engaging with voters and seeking their support and blessings. The rally’s scale and energy underscored the party’s determination to retain its influence in the region. Later in the day, the party workers moved across the town campaigning door-to-door in different localities.

The district administration too, on its part, geared up to ensure the polling process is conducted in a fair and peaceful manner. There are 1,297 polling booths in the district including 140 model booths, 82 Sakhi booths, 5 PwD managed booths, 25 youth managed booths and 14 eco-friendly booths.