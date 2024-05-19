Look at your own states first: CM Naveen to visiting BJP counterparts

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday hit out at his counterparts from BJP-ruled states, who during their campaign here are reiterating party promise to make Odisha no 1, saying they should look at their own states before commenting on the state.

In a video message, Naveen said,”They are making a lot of promises which include making Odisha number one state in the country. But people of the state are laughing at them.”

He advised the BJP chief ministers to concentrate on their own states first. Particularly taking a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been aggressive in his speeches, Naveen said,”The per capita deficit of Assam is double than that of Odisha. The Assam chief minister should really look into the matters of his own state.”

This is for the second time that the chief minister has taken on the visiting BJP leaders in two days. On Friday, he had stated that some chief ministers and Union ministers come to Odisha as political tourists only at the time of elections. Their speeches have no effect on the people of Odisha.