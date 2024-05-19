Odisha Crime Branch issues advisory on online investment frauds

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens on online investment frauds that promise lucrative returns to investors.

In 2023, CID-CB had registered about 22 cases in connection with online investment frauds amounting to Rs 8.5 crore. Such crimes witnessed a sharp jump in the state this year. The agency has already registered 25 cases of online investment frauds amounting to a whopping Rs 17 crore in the last four months.

The Crime Branch pointed out that in recent years there has been a steep rise in incidents related to frauds through online investment applications, WhatsApp and Telegram group links, among others. Many people have lost their money by investing in such fake online schemes. Fraudsters are luring people on the promise of providing them high returns within a short period by investing their money in stock market, shares, mutual funds and IPOs, read the Crime Branch’s advisory.

The Crime Branch has advised citizens to use only genuine and authorised applications/websites to invest in IPOs, stocks, mutual funds and others. People must remain careful on unrealistic promises being made to them like providing high returns. They should scrutinise the investment opportunities thoroughly before taking any step, said the agency.

Another cause of concern is the low recovery rate and most of the scamsters managing to remain away from police radar. The fraudsters are operating from various parts of the country and immediately utilise the money gained through illegal means. In some cases, they also transfer the swindled money outside the country which makes it tough for the agency to recover the amount, said Crime Branch sources.

Be aware