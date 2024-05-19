Orissa HC sets June 26 date for decongesting jails in State

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set June 26 as deadline for the state government to ensure decongestion of Bhubaneswar special jail, Jajpur district jail and the Bhadrak district jail.

The high court had set the deadline on Friday after taking note of deputy inspector general (DIG) Prisons Gariba Sahu’s affidavit which said 20 jails in the state are overcrowded and three of them at Jajpur, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar were constantly accommodating inmates much more than their capacity. In the other 17 jails, overcrowding was a temporary phenomenon due to sudden rise in under-trial prisoners (UTPs) remanded by the courts in new cases, Sahu said in the affidavit.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice MS Raman observed, “The affidavit discloses a very gloomy picture concerning overcrowding in jails. It has been stated by the state authorities. We shall pass appropriate orders in this regard in the next date (June 26), if in the meanwhile there is no satisfactory progress in the situation.”

The bench was taking stock of the progress in tackling overcrowding as part of adjudication on a PIL on problems in jails of the state filed by Krushna Prasad Sahoo in 2006.