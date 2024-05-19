PM Modi roadshow in Puri on May 20

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on a two-day visit to the state for his third leg of campaign for BJP.

The prime minister will arrive here on Sunday evening and make a night halt at Raj Bhawan. The next morning he will leave for Puri at 7 am and have darshan of Lord Jagannath at Srimandir. After paying obeisance to the Trinity, the prime minister will hold a roadshow from Singhadwar to Medical Chhak from 7.30 am.

After the roadshow, Modi will leave for Angul where he will address an election rally at 9.30 am at Angul stadium. He will address another Vijay Sankalp rally at Killa Padia in Cuttack at around 11.30 am. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also arrive on a day’s visit to the state on Sunday.

He will address three public meetings, the first at Naktideul near Rairakhol at 10 am, the second at Keonjhar Patna at 11.40 am and the last at Khurda at 1.30 pm.