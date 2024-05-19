Two more bodies found, death toll rises to three in stone quarry collapse incident

JAJPUR: Two days after an illegal black stone quarry collapsed at Dankari within Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district, the rescue team on Saturday retrieved the bodies of two more persons from under the debris taking the death toll to three.

Of the deceased, one has been identified as 21-year-old Jagabandhu Majhi of Umerkote in Nabarangapur district, while identity of the other is yet to be ascertained. The labourer whose body was found on the day of the incident is yet to be identified.

An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team said it will take some more time to clear the debris as very big stones have been found at the mishap site. “Since the stones are big, they can be broken down by blasting only. It can be a time-taking process. Whether more people have died can only be ascertained after clearing the site,” he said. An earth mover that was used in the illegal mining was also recovered from the mishap site on the day.

The incident had taken place on Thursday when the labourers were engaged in quarrying of black stone. It is suspected the workers were trapped inside due to landslide from the hill following the wagon blasting by the operator. While one person had died, three others were feared trapped at the quarry.

At least 40 NDRF personnel along with Odisha Fire and Emergency Service officials and police are working round-the-clock to clear the debris from the site. The black stone quarry was reportedly being operated illegally allegedly by a mafia which is said to be a close aide of a local ruling party leader.