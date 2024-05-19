Vaishnaw returns to Bonai, reconnects with locals

ROURKELA: Union Minister for Railways, IT, and Telecommunications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, returned to Bonai in Sundargarh district on Saturday, nearly three decades after serving as the sub-collector.He struck a personal chord with the local population while campaigning for the BJP.
Speaking at a well-attended Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at the Babu Nuagaon playground, Vaishnaw expressed his nostalgia and deep emotional connection with the people of Bonai. He recalled his time as Bonai sub-collector in 1995, sharing that the local residents helped him navigate his early career in the Indian Administrative Service.
Vaishnaw, who arrived by helicopter, was accompanied by Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate and former union minister Jual Oram, as well as BJP’s Bonai Assembly constituency candidate Sebati Naik. The trio offered prayers at the Baneswar and Hanuman temples before meeting Bira Keshari Indradeb Deo, the erstwhile king of the Bonaigarh princely estate.
Addressing the gathering Ashwini declared that the people of Odisha, Sundargarh district and Bonai have decided to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as PM for the third time and also install first BJP government in Odisha.
Speaking about the PM’s firm, bold and able leadership he highlighted the achievements of the Modi government. “Bonai AC is an agriculture dependent region. After BJP comes to power in Odisha, the government would provide Rs 3,100 MSP for paddy to bolster income of farmers and fulfil other promises of Modi guarantee,” he said urging voters to vote for Jual and Sebati.
Speaking on the occasion, Jual reassured the gathering to serve the region with dedication till his last breath.
Also present at the samavesh were the erstwhile Bonai king, BJP state vice-president and general secretary Sukeshi Oram and Purnima Kerketta respectively, Bonai unit president Manoj Pradhan and general secretary Abhiram Mahakul.
Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw emphasised land acquisition hurdles from the state government was delaying the completion of the Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project, adding the Modi government provided above `10,000 crore in annual budget to Odisha for the railway sector alone. The minister also briefly interacted with the prominent people of Bonai and together with Jual flew to the Rajgangpur AC to campaign for BJP candidate Narsingh Minz. They participated in a three-km roadshow from Ranibandh to the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh venue in Rajgangpur town.