Vaishnaw returns to Bonai, reconnects with locals

ROURKELA: Union Minister for Railways, IT, and Telecommunications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, returned to Bonai in Sundargarh district on Saturday, nearly three decades after serving as the sub-collector.He struck a personal chord with the local population while campaigning for the BJP.

Speaking at a well-attended Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at the Babu Nuagaon playground, Vaishnaw expressed his nostalgia and deep emotional connection with the people of Bonai. He recalled his time as Bonai sub-collector in 1995, sharing that the local residents helped him navigate his early career in the Indian Administrative Service.

Vaishnaw, who arrived by helicopter, was accompanied by Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate and former union minister Jual Oram, as well as BJP’s Bonai Assembly constituency candidate Sebati Naik. The trio offered prayers at the Baneswar and Hanuman temples before meeting Bira Keshari Indradeb Deo, the erstwhile king of the Bonaigarh princely estate.

Addressing the gathering Ashwini declared that the people of Odisha, Sundargarh district and Bonai have decided to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as PM for the third time and also install first BJP government in Odisha.