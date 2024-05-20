Congress and BJD failed Odisha in last 75 years, says Rajnath Singh

SAMBALPUR: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday termed Odisha’s development a story of missed opportunities under Congress and BJD regimes.

Addressed a public meeting in Rairakhol sub-division of Sambalpur district, Singh said Congress ruled the state for around 50 years and the BJD government has been around 25 years. “But Odisha has failed to achieve the level of development it could have in the last 75 years,” he said.

“Poverty in the state that could have been alleviated but still lingers. Such is the situation that iconic things related to Odia culture have disappeared during the Congress and BJD regimes. Many scriptures and articles related to art and culture have also vanished,” he said.

Raking up the issue of missing keys of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath temple, he said once BJP forms government in the state, the matter will be investigated thoroughly. Singh appealed people to vote for Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan and Rairakhol Assembly seat candidate Debendra Mohapatra during the meeting.

He took a dig at the ruling BJD and said the benefits of popular Central schemes could not reach people of Odisha due to lapses of the BJD government which was worried the credit might go to Modi. That is why the state government did not implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha, he added. Singh promised that within two years of BJP forming the government in the state, beneficiaries will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and avail healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh.