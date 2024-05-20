Heatwave to hit state for three days from May 21

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, heatwave is likely to return to Odisha this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave in parts of the state for three days from Tuesday onwards.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal districts are also expected to experience heatwave on Wednesday.

“Though there is no heatwave warning for Odisha on Monday, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts in the next 24 hours,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Dr Manorama Mohanty.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said a low pressure area is likely to form over south-west Bay of Bengal around Wednesday. It is likely to initially move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal a day later. The Met office said whether the system will have any impact over Odisha and details about its path will emerge after the formation of the low pressure area.