NHRC warns coercive action against Malkangiri collector

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a final reminder to the collector of Malkangiri with a warning of coercive action over its failure in addressing the plight of villagers and submission of action taken reports.
Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel has called for a report within four weeks failing which it will take coercive action under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Despite earlier directions from the NHRC on his petition, more than 20,000 villagers in at least four panchayats - Panasput, Jantri, Gajalmamudi and Jodamba in Malkangiri district are deprived of basic human rights.
The villagers are not only deprived of benefits of various welfare schemes including the houses but also other basic amenities and necessities of life. Due to apathy, negligence, and the failure of the state government, hundreds of villagers are languishing in abject poverty without basic human rights, Tripathy alleged.
In the absence of a road, even medical teams used to trek through hilly terrains for around 8 km to conduct health check-ups of the residents of Taberu village in Chitrakonda’s Swabhiman Anchal. The residents of the villages are yet to be ensured with safe drinking water, all weather roads, healthcare, education under RTE Act and toilets for each household under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
“The right to housing, bare necessities of life and basic amenities are integral part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Failure in the equitable distribution of benefits of social welfare schemes, particularly one relating to housing for the homeless or poor, is a violation of a citizen’s rights,” the petitioner contended.
Apart from the basic facilities, he said, community harvesting facilities should be provided to enable small and marginal farmers, e-governance facilities, citizen service centres, skill development centres for the youth and toilets for schools and anganwadis. The NHRC in its order stated to have received no response from Malkangiri collector in this regard on the notices issued earlier.