NHRC warns coercive action against Malkangiri collector

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a final reminder to the collector of Malkangiri with a warning of coercive action over its failure in addressing the plight of villagers and submission of action taken reports.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel has called for a report within four weeks failing which it will take coercive action under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Despite earlier directions from the NHRC on his petition, more than 20,000 villagers in at least four panchayats - Panasput, Jantri, Gajalmamudi and Jodamba in Malkangiri district are deprived of basic human rights.

The villagers are not only deprived of benefits of various welfare schemes including the houses but also other basic amenities and necessities of life. Due to apathy, negligence, and the failure of the state government, hundreds of villagers are languishing in abject poverty without basic human rights, Tripathy alleged.